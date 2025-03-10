Dostal stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Dostal had a shutout bid going deep into the third period, but Tony DeAngelo spoiled it with 4:50 left in regulation. That goal was too late to impact the outcome, as Dostal bounced back from consecutive losses to get back in the win column with a strong performance. The 24-year-old netminder improved to 19-16-5 with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 40 appearances this season. He's poised to reach the 20-win mark for the first time in his career, and Dostal will likely continue to handle the No. 1 job as long as John Gibson (lower body) is out. The Ducks have a tough matchup next on the schedule as they host the Capitals on Tuesday in the first half of a back-to-back.