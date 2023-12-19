Dostal allowed three goals on 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Red Wings.

Dostal was staked to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Anaheim scored the first four goals of the game. Things got a little hairy in the final period, as Alex DeBrincat struck for a pair of power-play goals to give the home side a chance, but Dostal did enough in the final few minutes to thwart the Red Wings with the extra attacker. The win was his first in six starts and seven appearances dating back to Nov. 1 at home against the Coyotes.