Dostal gave up two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Nils Hoglander scored on the Canucks' first goal of the game, and a defensive breakdown led to Conor Garland tapping in the decisive tally early in the second period. It was still another solid effort from Dostal, who got his second straight start with John Gibson (illness) out. Dostal is at 9-16-1 with a 3.61 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 29 outings. The Ducks' next game is versus the Senators on Wednesday.