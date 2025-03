Dostal will guard the road net Sunday versus St. Louis, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will make his seventh start in Anaheim's last eight games as he continues to serve as the Ducks' top netminder with John Gibson (lower body) sidelined. The 24-year-old Dostal is 20-17-5 with a .911 save percentage and 2.86 GAA this season.