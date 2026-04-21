Dostal stopped 30 of 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss against the Oilers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Dostal ended the regular season on a sour note after posting a save percentage below .900 in five of his last six starts, and that trend continued in this playoff opener. Dostal has a daunting task ahead of him, though, as the Oilers were among the best offenses in the league in the regular season and also welcomed Leon Draisaitl back from a lower-body injury that forced him to sit out the final 14 games of the regular season. Dostal should remain between the posts for Game 2 of the series Wednesday at Rogers Place.