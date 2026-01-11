Dostal stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 11 seconds left in the third period.

Dostal was beaten once in the first period, once in the second and twice more in the fourth. He hasn't won a game since Dec. 20, however, and his struggles are well-documented now. Dostal has gone 0-5-1 over his last eight appearances while allowing four or more goals in six of those contests.