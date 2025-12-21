Dostal stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus erased Anaheim's first two leads, but Dostal held on for the final 3:29 after Pavel Mintyukov put the Ducks ahead a third time. This was a much better outing compared to Friday, when Dostal was pulled after allowing four goals on seven shots. He's now at a 13-7-1 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 21 starts. The Ducks' next game is against the low-scoring Kraken on Monday.