Dostal stopped 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He got plenty of help from his goal posts, but Dostal also made a number of big saves to keep the Ducks in the game before Frank Vatrano fired home the winner. The 23-year-old netminder has alternated starts with John Gibson to begin the season, and Dostal's 2-1-0 record and .929 save percentage have been far superior to the veteran goalie's 0-3-0 mark and .907 SvP. Gibson has been Anaheim's No. 1 in net for nearly a decade, but it may not be much longer before the workload split begins to tip in Dostal's favor.