Dostal allowed a goal on five shots in relief of John Gibson in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Gibson was ejected after crossing the red line to engage in a line brawl midway through the third period. Dostal came in and played 10:42 at the end of the game, allowing a goal to Tyler Johnson on the Chicago power play that resulted from the scrum. Dostal won't end up with the loss -- he remains at 10-17-1 with a 3.62 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 32 appearances this season. It's unclear if Gibson will receive additional discipline for his actions, but if he does, Dostal would likely take over the No. 1 job in goal on a temporary basis.