Dostal stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

The Pacific Division's top teams met, and the young Ducks got one over on the Golden Knights with a solid performance from Dostal in net. It didn't start well, as Dostal was beaten three times in the first period before he slammed the door for the remainder of the game. He's allowed eight goals on 89 shots during his active three-game winning streak. For the season, the 25-year-old Czech netminder is now 11-5-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 17 starts. He'll have some time to rest before the Ducks host the Canucks on Wednesday.