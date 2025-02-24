Dostal made 31 saves on 36 attempts in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

After appearing in relief of John Gibson (upper-body) in Saturday's contest, Dostal drew the start on Sunday and allowed three goals in just over five minutes. While this inflated his stats on paper, two of Detroit's goals came on separate power plays just 30 seconds apart. With the loss, Dostal's record dropped to 16-13-5 with a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Sunday's contest was the 24-year-old's first time conceding five or more goals this season and fifth occurrence overall. As Gibson is considered day-to-day, Dostal could be called upon again to guard Anaheim's crease Tuesday against the Sabers.