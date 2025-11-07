Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Concedes five in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dostal gave up five goals on 26 shots in a 7-5 victory over the Stars on Thursday.
While it was Dostal's worst performance of the season, he registered a 5.08 GAA and .808 save percentage, but he still managed to pick up the victory, extending his win streak to five games. An upcoming back-to-back versus the Golden Knights and Jets on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should give the 25-year-old netminder a day off after he featured in 11 of the Ducks' first 13 games of the season.
