Dostal (lower body) is day-to-day, the team announced Monday.

It's unclear if Dostal will see additional preseason action before the start of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Ducks will probably be cautious with his recovery. He will be the club's No. 1 netminder this season after posting a 23-23-7 record with one shutout, a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 54 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Petr Mrazek and Ville Husso will handle the goaltending duties until Dostal returns to the lineup.