Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Czech netminder joins Anaheim system
Dostal was drafted 85th overall by the Ducks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A calming presence in net who is very economical with his movements, Dostal's main issue at the moment is a lack of bulk. His 6-foot-1 height is just fine, but Dostal played this past season at roughly 160 pounds and that simply isn't going to cut it at the NHL level. Dostal has been a consistent performer throughout his young career and he has quite a bit of upside if he is able to add a good 20-25 pounds to his lean frame.
