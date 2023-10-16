Dostal stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

In somewhat of a surprising result, Dostal was able to hold his own against a strong team while the Ducks offered plenty of support. The 23-year-old won just four of his 19 appearances last season, which was typically a combination of a poor offense and porous defense in front of him. Dostal has upside as the Ducks' potential goalie of the future, but John Gibson remains in the starting role for now. With another back-to-back next weekend, Dostal shouldn't have to wait long for his next start.