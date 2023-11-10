Dostal will be in goal at home against Philadelphia on Friday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Dostal is riding a four-game winning streak during which he's logged a 2.93 GAA and .920 save percentage. Despite the strong performances, veteran John Gibson started each of the previous two contests, going 1-1-0. For his part, Dostal has certainly played his way into a larger share of the goaltending duties this season and should get plenty of starts even if he's not technically the No. 1 option.