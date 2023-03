Dostal stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal put in a good effort, but the Ducks' offense didn't give him enough support for it to matter. This was Dostal's fourth loss in his last six outings (2-2-2). For the season, he's at 4-7-2 with a 3.79 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 14 appearances. He'll likely get one or two more starts over the rest of the season to allow John Gibson some rest late in a lost campaign.