Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Drawing start against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dostal will tend the twine on the road against Dallas on Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal enters Thursday's matchup riding a four-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.97 GAA and .932 save percentage. He'll attempt to continue his success against the Stars, who are averaging 2.67 goals per game to begin the year, which is tied for the seventh-worst mark in the NHL.
