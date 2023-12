Dostal will be stationed between the pipes in Detroit on Monday, per the NHL's media site.

With John Gibson (personal) unavailable, Dostal will get the starting nod with Calle Clang serving as the backup. Dostal is 5-6-0 with an unsightly .887 save percentage and 3.93 GAA through 12 appearances. He's allowed a whopping 25 goals during his five-game losing skid, though he did stop all 10 shots he faced in relief Sunday against the Devils.