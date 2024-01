Dostal will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home matchup against the Red Wings.

Dostal took a tough-luck loss in his last outing after stopping 55 of 57 shots against Toronto. That impressive showing bumped his season save percentage from .893 up to .901 through 16 appearances. The 23-year-old is 0-2-1 over his last three outings despite stopping a combined 115 of 122 shots during that stretch.