Dostal allowed four goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dostal never had much of a chance Saturday, as he was barraged with 18 shots in the opening period, surrendering four goals before he was mercifully relieved by John Gibson to start the second. The 23-year-old Dostal has appeared in Anaheim's last four games, going 0-3-0 while allowing 12 goals on 85 shots in that span. He falls to 8-14-1 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 3.73 GAA.