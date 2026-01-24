Dostal stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Dostal's fifth straight win, a span in which he's allowed just nine goals on 138 shots. The 25-year-old netminder's turned things around after a terrible December following his return from an upper-body injury. For the season, he's up to 18-12-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Ducks' road trip continues Sunday in Calgary on the first half of a back-to-back -- they also face the Oilers on Monday. Dostal's worth checking on in fantasy, as some managers may have let him go during his slump.