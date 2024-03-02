Dostal stopped 52 of 55 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Dostal faced a frenetic Devils attack and did just enough to hold them at bay, including stopping a penalty shot with less than three seconds left in the game. This is the second time Dostal has made 50-plus saves in a game this season -- the Ducks are 1-0-1 in those contests. The 23-year-old won his first game since Jan. 27 and improved to 9-15-1 with a 3.67 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 28 appearances this season. While this was a strong outing, Dostal will likely be back in the backup role Sunday versus the Canucks.