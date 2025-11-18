Dostal stopped 16 of 18 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Dostal was beaten late in the second period and midway through the third frame, but a late equalizer from Troy Terry and an overtime goal from Olen Zellweger allowed Anaheim to mount the comeback. Dostal bounced back from two straight defeats in this win, and he owns a 5-2-0 record with a 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage in seven appearances this month.