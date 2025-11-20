Dostal stopped 36 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Dostal was kept busy in this contest but came away with his second straight win. Two of the Bruins' goals came on their power plays. Dostal is up to 10-5-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 16 starts this season. He's on pace to easily shatter his career high of 23 wins from last year. Look for Petr Mrazek to start Thursday versus the Senators, while Dostal should be back between the pipes Saturday against the Golden Knights.