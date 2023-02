Dostal allowed two goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dostal snapped his personal five-game losing streak at the NHL level with a solid performance. Both of the Blackhawks' tallies came on the power play. The 22-year-old netminder is up to 3-5-1 with a 4.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 10 outings this season. Dostal remains the Ducks' backup behind John Gibson while Anthony Stolarz (lower body) is out.