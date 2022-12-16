Dostal stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dostal shutout Montreal through the first two periods Thursday before Cole Caufield scored a pair in the third to tie the game 2-2. The Ducks would respond with three goals later in the frame en route to a 5-2 victory. It's the first win of the season for Dostal, who got the start with John Gibson (undisclosed) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body) sidelined. The 22-year-old netminder is now 1-1-0 with a .872 save percentage in three appearances. He'd likely start again Saturday in Edmonton if Gibson and Stolarz remain unavailable.