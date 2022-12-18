Dostal allowed three goals on 49 shots, fueling the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Saturday.

The first star of Saturday's contest, Dostal was sensational posting an impressive .939 save percentage against Edmonton. Dostal has started three of the last four games for Anaheim and has been remarkable, posting no lower than a .920 save percentage in any of the three starts. With John Gibson still nursing an injury, Dostal can be expected to take the majority of the starts until the American netminder returns. Tuesday against Los Angeles could be the next time Dostal is between the pipes for Anaheim.