Dostal is expected to guard the home crease versus Columbus on Friday, per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Dostal has a 3-5-2 record, 3.90 GAA and .898 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in seven of his last eight appearances. The Blue Jackets have the 29th-ranked offense with 2.64 goals per game in 2022-23.