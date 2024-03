Dostal is the expected starter for Sunday's home matchup against the Lightning, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

John Gibson will be unavailable due to an illness, paving the way for Dostal to draw the start. Dostal dominated Chicago on Thursday, stopping all 29 shots he faced in the shutout win. However, since the start of February, the 23-year-old has gone 3-8-0 with a 3.40 GAA. On the year, he's 11-19-1 with a 3.46 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 35 appearances.