Dostal was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, and is expected to get the road start in Minnesota on Thursday.

The Ducks also play Friday in Winnipeg, so Dostal and John Gibson will likely share the pair of starts. Dostal is 10-17-1 with a 3.62 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 2023-24. He will face the Wild, who are averaging 30.1 shots, 17th in the NHL.