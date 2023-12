Dostal is expected to guard the road crease against Chicago on Thursday, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West

Dostal has an abysmal 4.30 GAA and .878 save percentage in nine appearances this season, though his record is decent at 5-4-0. Still, he's been trending in the wrong direction, losing his last three outings while allowing a staggering 19 goals on 89 shots (.787 save percentage). Chicago ranks 30th offensively with 2.46 goals per game, so this is an opportunity for Dostal to rebound.