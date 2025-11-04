Dostal will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal has surrendered only five goals on 96 shots during his three-game winning streak, which includes a 31-save performance in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers last Tuesday. He has a 5-3-1 record this season while stopping 252 of the 275 shots he has faced. Florida ranks 30th in the league with 2.50 goals per game this campaign.