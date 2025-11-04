Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Facing Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dostal will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Dostal has surrendered only five goals on 96 shots during his three-game winning streak, which includes a 31-save performance in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers last Tuesday. He has a 5-3-1 record this season while stopping 252 of the 275 shots he has faced. Florida ranks 30th in the league with 2.50 goals per game this campaign.
