Dostal will guard the road goal Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

Dostal surrendered seven goals on 44 shots in a 7-3 loss to Buffalo last Wednesday. He has a 2-4-1 record this season with a 3.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage in eight appearances. Dostal will get the second half of Anaheim's back-to-back after John Gibson played in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida. The Lightning rank fourth in the league this year with 3.51 goals per game.