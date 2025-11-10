Dostal is set to start at home against the Jets on Sunday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Dostal heads into Sunday's action on a five-game winning streak -- he's recorded a .909 save percentage and 2.57 GAA during that run of success. The 2018 third-round pick allowed five goals on 26 shots in his last start, but the Ducks provided him with plenty of offensive support in a 7-5 victory in Dallas on Thursday. The Jets have lost back-to-back contests in California following a three-game winning streak, and they're tied for 12th in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game this season.