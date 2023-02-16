Dostal surrendered seven goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Dostal gave up four goals over the last 22 minutes of the contest, allowing the Sabres to run away with the win. This was the first time in the 22-year-old goalie's NHL career that he allowed more than five tallies. He's up with the big club while Anthony Stolarz (lower body) is out, though John Gibson is still likely to make most of the starts. Dostal is 2-4-1 with a 3.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage through eight appearances this season.