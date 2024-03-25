Dostal kicked out 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Sunday.

Dostal faced a light workload to start the game and he turned away all five shots sent his way. It was only the middle frame and the extra period that he allowed any goals to finish with an .889 save percentage. The 23-year old netminder only has three wins in the month of March, much of it a result of the poor play in front of him as he's been solid with a .916 save percentage over that span. The Ducks are on the road against the Kraken on Tuesday.