Dostal stopped 41 of 46 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Brett Leason scored midway through the third period to put Anaheim up 4-2, but then the Ducks got into penalty trouble, which resulted in Dostal surrendering three unanswered power-play goals. He dropped to 4-9-3 with a 3.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 18 contests this season. Dostal has lost his last three games, during which he's allowed 11 goals on 119 shots.