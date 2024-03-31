Dostal allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Sunday.

Dostal was decent Sunday, holding the Canucks to a pair of power-play goals through the first two periods before eventually surrendering the game-winner to Dakota Joshua late in the final frame. The 23-year-old Dostal has just one win in his last eight appearances, going 1-5-1 with an .883 save percentage in that span while splitting work with John Gibson. Overall, Dostal is 11-21-2 with a .900 save percentage and 3.46 GAA on the campaign.