Dostal allowed two goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Dostal has lost his last four starts. The 22-year-old has just one win in seven appearances since the beginning of March. He's at 4-9-2 with a 3.77 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 17 outings this season. If John Gibson (illness) is out for Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Dostal would likely draw another start.