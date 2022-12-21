Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Dostal and Pheonix Copley combined for an unlikely scoreless first period, but the Kings struck twice in each of the second and third frames. This was Dostal's second loss in five outings this season, and he's allowed at least three goals in four of those games. The 22-year-old is now at 2-2-0 with 17 goals allowed on 168 shots, and it's not likely to get much easier for him behind the Ducks' leaky defense. He's the No. 1 until one of John Gibson (undisclosed) or Anthony Stolarz (lower body) returns, though Dostal may be given a breather Wednesday versus the Wild, which would put Olle Eriksson Ek tentatively in line to make his NHL debut versus his brother.