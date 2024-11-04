Dostal allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Two of the goals came on Chicago power plays, so this wasn't entirely Dostal's fault. This outing broke his streak of five straight games allowing two or fewer goals. The 24-year-old is now at a 4-3-2 record with a 2.22 GAA and a .937 save percentage through nine starts. He looks like the real deal between the pipes, though wins are still going to be tough to come by as this young Anaheim roster finds its feet in the NHL. The Ducks continue their homestand against the Canucks on Tuesday.