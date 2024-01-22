Dostal allowed four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

This was the first game for Dostal after sitting the past three and he was by far the busier of the two netminders. He turned away the first 18 shots on net until eventually getting beat by Vincent Trocheck in the second period on a power-play goal in the slot. This started a run by the Rangers as they ended up scoring five unanswered goals - including an empty-netter by Jimmy Vesey with 36 seconds left. Dostal has only one win in his past eight games, allowing 23 goals during that span.