Dostal made 29 saves in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Dostal is 2-3-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .899 save percentage in six starts this season. He became one of the NHL's top young twinetenders after two seasons in a platoon with John Gibson. Last year, Dostal delivered a 23-23-7 record, a .902 SV% (.002 above league average), and 14.3 GSAx, which was 16th in the NHL among goalies with >25 games played. But this year has been tough him in an undisputed role of top dog. Dostal is a buy-low opportunity, though, as the team has so far struggled to adjust to a new coaching staff and zone defensive system, and that system favors the netminders. He'll be fine. He'll be even better on your team.