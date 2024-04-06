Share Video

Dostal surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Shane Wright bested Dostal twice, and Matty Beniers added a power-play tally for the Kraken's third goal. Dostal has allowed at least three goals in five straight games, going 1-3-1 in that span. For the season, the 23-year-old has a 12-22-2 record with a 3.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 40 appearances. John Gibson (undisclosed) was unavailable Friday, and if his absence continues, Dostal would see the bulk of the starts in goal.

