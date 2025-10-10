Dostal allowed three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Dostal gave up a tally in each period and didn't get enough help from his teammates to keep the game competitive. While it's a discouraging start to the year, Dostal is poised to take a step up in his second campaign as a full-time starter. The 25-year-old should continue to provide reliable goaltending, and if the Ducks improve as a team throughout the year, he'll collect more wins than the 23 he had over 54 outings in 2024-25. Dostal is a low-end No. 2 with potential in fantasy this season. The Ducks' play in San Jose on Saturday for the second game of the campaign.