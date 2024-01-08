Dostal stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dostal got the nod because John Gibson (illness) was not available for the game. It was a close one, but a Michael Rasmussen deflection off a skate counted as the game-winner late in the third period, sending Dostal to his fourth straight loss (0-3-1). He hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last six outings, providing solid goaltending, but the Ducks have often struggled to give him sufficient support. The 23-year-old is down to 6-9-1 with a 3.50 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 17 outings this season. The Ducks embark on a six-game road trip next, beginning in Nashville on Tuesday.