Dostal allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Dostal posted his best performance of the season from a save-percentage perspective, as this was the first time he surpassed the .910 mark in a single game in four outings in 2025-26. That hasn't translated into much success for the Ducks, though. In four starts, Dostal has gone 1-2-1 with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Dostal's next chance to get back to winning ways could come as soon as Tuesday in a road matchup against the Predators.