Dostal was excellent Thursday, stopping 29 shots en route to the first shutout of his NHL career. The 23-year-old netminder had been 0-3-0 with an ugly .841 save percentage over his last four outings, though he continues to split netminding duties with John Gibson. Overall, Dostal is 11-19-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.46 GAA this season. The Ducks are back in action Sunday at home versus Tampa Bay.