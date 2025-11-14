Dostal stopped 27 of 32 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

After a scoreless first period, the Wings' offense got rolling with a Moritz Seider power-play tally early in the second, and Dostal wasn't able to stem the tide. The 25-year-old netminder has lost back-to-back starts on the heels of a six-game win streak, and on the season Dostal sports an 8-5-1 record in 14 outings with a 2.86 GAA and .903 save percentage.